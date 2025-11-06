ICC confirms war crimes charges against Joseph Kony, leader of the notorious Lord's Resistance Army

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed in absentia war crimes and crimes against humanity charges against fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Kony, leader of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army, is charged with 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, use of child soldiers, sexual slavery, and forced pregnancy, between 2002 and 2005, according to a court decision published on Thursday.

An arrest warrant for Kony was issued in 2005, making him the ICC's longest-standing fugitive. Judges rejected a request from court-appointed lawyers representing Kony to suspend the decision in the case and instead ruled that Kony could be formally charged with all 39 counts brought by the prosecution.

The Chamber considers that the prosecution's allegations that Mr. Kony issued constant orders for attacks on civilian settlements, killings and ill-treatment of civilians, looting and destruction of their property, and abduction of children and women for integration into the LRA, have been proven according to the relevant standard (substantial grounds to believe) - the judges' decision states.

In Spain, a people's tribunal is being held against the Taliban regime for the systematic oppression of women in Afghanistan.

In addition to crimes allegedly committed by his subordinates, the judges stated that Kony could also be charged with 10 counts of crimes he is accused of committing himself, directly related to two victims who were his forced wives.

For this, he faces charges of enslavement, forced marriage, forced pregnancy, torture, and persecution based on age and gender.

Prosecutors welcomed the judges' decision and called it a crucial step in holding Kony accountable for the crimes attributed to him.

This ensures that Joseph Kony - once arrested - can immediately stand trial on these charges - the prosecutor said in a statement.

Prosecutors added that efforts to locate and arrest 64-year-old Kony are ongoing.

Founded in the late 1980s with the aim of overthrowing the government, the Lord's Resistance Army brutally treated Ugandans for nearly 20 years, fighting the military from bases in northern Uganda. According to the UN, about 100,000 people died in the conflict. The LRA is now largely destroyed.

Addition

