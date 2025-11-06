ICC confirms war crimes charges against Joseph Kony, leader of the notorious Lord's Resistance Army

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 26951 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 37917 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 25793 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 26018 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 51725 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 35031 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 38036 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50133 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 39060 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32816 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Popular news
Wanted policeman detained in Rivne region amid disappearance of seized fundsNovember 6, 10:45 AM • 4444 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 30081 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 20636 views
Florentine Diamond found after a century of mystery – NYTNovember 6, 01:16 PM • 5272 views
Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SESPhotoVideo02:27 PM • 3140 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 26951 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 20784 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 30225 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 32616 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 51725 views
ICC confirms war crimes charges against Joseph Kony, leader of the notorious Lord's Resistance Army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

The International Criminal Court has confirmed in absentia 39 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony. He is accused of murder, rape, using child soldiers, and other crimes from 2002 to 2005.

ICC confirms war crimes charges against Joseph Kony, leader of the notorious Lord's Resistance Army

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed in absentia war crimes and crimes against humanity charges against fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Kony, leader of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army, is charged with 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, use of child soldiers, sexual slavery, and forced pregnancy, between 2002 and 2005, according to a court decision published on Thursday.

An arrest warrant for Kony was issued in 2005, making him the ICC's longest-standing fugitive. Judges rejected a request from court-appointed lawyers representing Kony to suspend the decision in the case and instead ruled that Kony could be formally charged with all 39 counts brought by the prosecution.

The Chamber considers that the prosecution's allegations that Mr. Kony issued constant orders for attacks on civilian settlements, killings and ill-treatment of civilians, looting and destruction of their property, and abduction of children and women for integration into the LRA, have been proven according to the relevant standard (substantial grounds to believe)

 - the judges' decision states.

In Spain, a people's tribunal is being held against the Taliban regime for the systematic oppression of women in Afghanistan.08.10.25, 16:14 • 3385 views

In addition to crimes allegedly committed by his subordinates, the judges stated that Kony could also be charged with 10 counts of crimes he is accused of committing himself, directly related to two victims who were his forced wives.

For this, he faces charges of enslavement, forced marriage, forced pregnancy, torture, and persecution based on age and gender.

Prosecutors welcomed the judges' decision and called it a crucial step in holding Kony accountable for the crimes attributed to him.

This ensures that Joseph Kony - once arrested - can immediately stand trial on these charges 

- the prosecutor said in a statement.

Prosecutors added that efforts to locate and arrest 64-year-old Kony are ongoing.

Founded in the late 1980s with the aim of overthrowing the government, the Lord's Resistance Army brutally treated Ugandans for nearly 20 years, fighting the military from bases in northern Uganda. According to the UN, about 100,000 people died in the conflict. The LRA is now largely destroyed.

Addition

Libyan military official Osama Al-Masri Njim, whom Italy released from prison in January, has been arrested in Tripoli. He is accused of torture and violence against prisoners, including the death of one inmate.

