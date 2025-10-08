In Spain, a people's tribunal is being held against the Taliban regime for the systematic oppression of women in Afghanistan.

The Permanent Peoples' Tribunal (PPT), responsible for adjudicating serious crimes against peoples and minorities, is holding its first International Forum. It addresses systematic human rights violations suffered by women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. For three days in Madrid, activists and lawyers will present evidence and testimonies. UNN reports with reference to EFE and El País.

Details

A three-day "People's Tribunal for Women of Afghanistan" has begun in Madrid, a special session of The Permanent Peoples' Tribunal (PPT). The event is organized by four Afghan organizations in exile. Among them is the human rights organization Rawadari of Shaharzad Akbar, former head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC). Also Rawadari, the Organization for Policy Research and Development (DROPS) and Human Rights Defenders Plus (HRD+).

The event also collaborates with the Human Rights Observatory of the Madrid Bar Association (ICAM).

It is noted that the event is of historical significance.

The tribunal is a unique opportunity to collectively hear the voices of women in Afghanistan - said Dorothy Estrada Tanck, a member of the UN Working Group on Discrimination against Women and Girls, El País reports.

The expert also noted that the verdict, which will be announced in December 2025, is not legally binding, but "it will allow documenting and analyzing testimonies."

This will pave the way for accountability for serious and systematic human rights violations. It is separately emphasized that women and girls continue to face daily violations of their rights in this country.

Addition

The UN human rights rapporteur has not received visas to Afghanistan for two years. As for the decision of the Permanent Peoples' Tribunal, it is expected by mid-December. Subsequently, it will be submitted to the UN and other institutions.

Recall

In September 2025, it became known that the Taliban banned books written by women and 18 academic subjects in Afghan universities, including human rights and gender studies.

The supreme leader of the Taliban approved laws that prohibit women from speaking and showing their faces in public.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Islamist movement "Taliban" further restricted access to higher education for women and girls. In the Afghan city of Herat, an order was issued to private educational institutions to stop offering courses for older girls.