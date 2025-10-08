In Spain, a people's tribunal is being held against the Taliban regime for the systematic oppression of women in Afghanistan.

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6354 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17208 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20756 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 23391 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21782 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20560 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18763 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21536 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19380 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17633 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
86%
750mm
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 30033 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhotoOctober 8, 07:12 AM • 42164 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23684 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 16895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14763 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6336 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 17196 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 11465 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20748 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14997 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23881 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 42155 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 45086 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 96479 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 91086 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook

In Spain, a people's tribunal is being held against the Taliban regime for the systematic oppression of women in Afghanistan.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

The Permanent People's Tribunal is holding its first International Forum in Madrid, examining human rights violations against women in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. Activists and lawyers are presenting evidence, and a verdict is expected in December 2025.

In Spain, a people's tribunal is being held against the Taliban regime for the systematic oppression of women in Afghanistan.

The Permanent Peoples' Tribunal (PPT), responsible for adjudicating serious crimes against peoples and minorities, is holding its first International Forum. It addresses systematic human rights violations suffered by women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. For three days in Madrid, activists and lawyers will present evidence and testimonies. UNN reports with reference to EFE and El País.

Details

A three-day "People's Tribunal for Women of Afghanistan" has begun in Madrid, a special session of The Permanent Peoples' Tribunal (PPT). The event is organized by four Afghan organizations in exile. Among them is the human rights organization Rawadari of Shaharzad Akbar, former head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC). Also Rawadari, the Organization for Policy Research and Development (DROPS) and Human Rights Defenders Plus (HRD+).

The event also collaborates with the Human Rights Observatory of the Madrid Bar Association (ICAM).

It is noted that the event is of historical significance.

The tribunal is a unique opportunity to collectively hear the voices of women in Afghanistan

- said Dorothy Estrada Tanck, a member of the UN Working Group on Discrimination against Women and Girls, El País reports.

The expert also noted that the verdict, which will be announced in December 2025, is not legally binding, but "it will allow documenting and analyzing testimonies."

This will pave the way for accountability for serious and systematic human rights violations. It is separately emphasized that women and girls continue to face daily violations of their rights in this country.

Addition

The UN human rights rapporteur has not received visas to Afghanistan for two years. As for the decision of the Permanent Peoples' Tribunal, it is expected by mid-December. Subsequently, it will be submitted to the UN and other institutions.

Recall

In September 2025, it became known that the Taliban banned books written by women and 18 academic subjects in Afghan universities, including human rights and gender studies.

The supreme leader of the Taliban approved laws that prohibit women from speaking and showing their faces in public.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Islamist movement "Taliban" further restricted access to higher education for women and girls. In the Afghan city of Herat, an order was issued to private educational institutions to stop offering courses for older girls.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyNews of the World
Taliban
United Nations
Afghanistan
Spain
Madrid