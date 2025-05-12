The US is losing popularity after Trump's return amid China's growing image - study

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4864 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13808 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19323 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 38106 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27820 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 33074 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56702 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32226 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47877 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69427 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 34895 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

06:36 AM • 10483 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25621 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47417 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

07:26 AM • 17075 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 38106 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 48073 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 56702 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 80541 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 187593 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 26119 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 28578 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 36007 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 116911 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 64802 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The US is losing popularity after Trump's return amid China's growing image - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3314 views

A study showed a sharp decline in the authority of the United States, especially in the EU, after Trump's return. China surpassed the United States for the first time in global standing.

The US is losing popularity after Trump's return amid China's growing image - study

The popularity of the United States in the world has fallen after the return of Donald Trump to the presidential chair. The world is more divided than ever, but there is something that almost everyone agrees on: the United States is no longer loved. About this writes Politico based on the results of a sociological study, reports UNN.

Details

The 2025 Democracy Perception Index, a study of political sentiment conducted this year, summarizes attitudes towards democracy, geopolitics and the world's most influential players. Scientists surveyed more than 110,000 respondents in 100 countries.

Global perception of individual countries, where negative values indicate negative perception, and positive percentages indicate positive perception.

Most respondents showed a generally negative perception of the United States, indicating a sharp decline in the country's authority compared to last year. America's reputation has taken a particularly hard hit in EU countries — which is perhaps not surprising, as US President Donald Trump has called the bloc "horrible", "pathetic" and "created to let the United States down".

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details11.05.25, 08:32 • 69409 views

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former head of NATO and founder of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, which co-authored the index, said he was "not surprised that the perception of the United States has fallen so sharply."

Meanwhile, China continues to improve its global position, surpassing the US for the first time and recording a predominantly positive perception in all regions except Europe. russia, whose reputation has deteriorated since the president's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, is still slightly less popular than the US, although its image is also improving.

The US, Ukraine, and Europe have set 22 conditions for Putin to cease fire - Media10.05.25, 15:30 • 12911 views

Trump's reputation matches that of his country. The survey showed that he is less popular in the world than his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Putin and Xi Jinping.

Trump received the worst score among a number of political, cultural and spiritual leaders, including X owner Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the late Pope Francis, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.

Ukraine and its allies agreed with Trump on further actions to cease fire - Zelensky10.05.25, 16:27 • 3408 views

Israel turned out to be the country with the worst global reputation among all the countries that participated in the survey, especially in the Middle East and South Asia. Israel is unpopular even in European countries that have historically been its allies, such as Germany, signaling growing discontent with the behavior of its government in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes.

Addition

The data presented in this material is taken from an online survey conducted by Nira Data and the Alliance of Democracies from April 9 to 23, 2025. The sample consisted of 111,273 people selected in 100 countries, with an average sample size of about 1,100 respondents per country. Nationally representative results were calculated based on the official distribution of age and gender of the population of each country.

Let us remind

The USA and personally President Donald Trump are obviously losing patience towards the Russian dictator volodymyr putin and if a truce cannot be reached, America will strengthen sanctions against russia. This was stated by the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Bill Gates
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Joav Gallant
Elon Musk
Binyamin Netanyahu
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.08
Bitcoin
$104,525.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,211.59
Ethereum
$2,559.77