The popularity of the United States in the world has fallen after the return of Donald Trump to the presidential chair. The world is more divided than ever, but there is something that almost everyone agrees on: the United States is no longer loved. About this writes Politico based on the results of a sociological study, reports UNN.

Details

The 2025 Democracy Perception Index, a study of political sentiment conducted this year, summarizes attitudes towards democracy, geopolitics and the world's most influential players. Scientists surveyed more than 110,000 respondents in 100 countries.

Global perception of individual countries, where negative values indicate negative perception, and positive percentages indicate positive perception.

Most respondents showed a generally negative perception of the United States, indicating a sharp decline in the country's authority compared to last year. America's reputation has taken a particularly hard hit in EU countries — which is perhaps not surprising, as US President Donald Trump has called the bloc "horrible", "pathetic" and "created to let the United States down".

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former head of NATO and founder of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, which co-authored the index, said he was "not surprised that the perception of the United States has fallen so sharply."

Meanwhile, China continues to improve its global position, surpassing the US for the first time and recording a predominantly positive perception in all regions except Europe. russia, whose reputation has deteriorated since the president's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, is still slightly less popular than the US, although its image is also improving.

The US, Ukraine, and Europe have set 22 conditions for Putin to cease fire - Media

Trump's reputation matches that of his country. The survey showed that he is less popular in the world than his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Putin and Xi Jinping.

Trump received the worst score among a number of political, cultural and spiritual leaders, including X owner Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the late Pope Francis, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.

Ukraine and its allies agreed with Trump on further actions to cease fire - Zelensky

Israel turned out to be the country with the worst global reputation among all the countries that participated in the survey, especially in the Middle East and South Asia. Israel is unpopular even in European countries that have historically been its allies, such as Germany, signaling growing discontent with the behavior of its government in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes.

Addition

The data presented in this material is taken from an online survey conducted by Nira Data and the Alliance of Democracies from April 9 to 23, 2025. The sample consisted of 111,273 people selected in 100 countries, with an average sample size of about 1,100 respondents per country. Nationally representative results were calculated based on the official distribution of age and gender of the population of each country.

Let us remind

The USA and personally President Donald Trump are obviously losing patience towards the Russian dictator volodymyr putin and if a truce cannot be reached, America will strengthen sanctions against russia. This was stated by the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.