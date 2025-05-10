Ukraine and its allies agreed with Trump on further actions to cease fire - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a phone call with White House chief Donald Trump, which took place today. Allies of the "Coalition of the Willing" agreed with the American leader on further actions to cease fire. He stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Partners are in constant communication with Washington. Just now we all spoke with Trump together - we agreed on our common view, our further actions. A complete and unconditional ceasefire is very necessary. Responsibility for refusal is very necessary – Zelenskyy noted.

He also added that Ukraine has constant contact with Trump and his team.

We are working with the United States of America at various levels. Ukraine has a very fruitful dialogue with President Trump and contact with his team. We are very grateful for this - the president emphasized.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peaceful efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.