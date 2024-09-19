Second wave of explosions in Lebanon: at least 20 dead and 450 wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Second wave of explosions in Lebanon: at least 20 dead and 450 wounded

Second wave of explosions in Lebanon: at least 20 dead and 450 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15998 views

A second wave of explosions occurred in Lebanon, this time at Hezbollah radio stations. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured. Israel does not comment on the accusations of involvement in the attacks.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured in the second wave of explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon, the country's Ministry of Health reports, UNN citing the BBC.

Details

Radios used by the Hezbollah group exploded in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, areas considered to be its strongholds.

Some of the explosions occurred during the funerals of some of the 12 people the ministry said were killed when Hezbollah members' pagers exploded on Tuesday. "Hezbollah blamed Israel for the attack. Israel has not commented.

The attacks took place when Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced a "new phase of the war" and when an Israeli army division was redeployed to the north.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a "serious risk of a sharp escalation" and called on all parties to "exercise maximum restraint.

"Obviously, the logic behind the explosion of all these devices is to do it as a preemptive strike before a major military operation," he told reporters.

Hours after Wednesday's explosions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to "safely return to their homes" tens of thousands of displaced people from the north of the country.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, meanwhile, said that Israel is "opening a new phase of war" and that "the center of gravity is shifting northward by diverting resources and forces.

On Wednesday, the Hezbollah press service announced the deaths of 13 of its fighters, including a 16-year-old boy, after a second wave of explosions.

It was also claimed that the group had targeted Israeli forces near the border and in the Golan Heights during the day, firing rockets at Israeli artillery positions.

The Israeli military said that about 30 shells were fired from Lebanon on Wednesday, causing a fire but no casualties.

They reported that Israeli planes had struck Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon.

The Health Ministry said the deadly explosions were aimed at walkie-talkies. A source close to Hezbollah also told the AFP news agency that radios used by its members had exploded.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that one person was killed when a radio exploded in a shop selling cellular devices in Chaat, in the northern Bekaa Valley. It identified the device as an ICOM-V82 portable VHF radio, which is now out of production.

The Reuters news agency quoted a Lebanese security source as saying that Hezbollah bought the radios five months ago, around the same time as the pagers.

The Axios news site cited two sources as saying that Israeli intelligence services had mined thousands of radios before delivering them to Hezbollah as part of an emergency communications system during the war.

American and Lebanese sources told the New York Times and Reuters that Israel planted small amounts of explosives in the pagers that exploded on Tuesday.

An ophthalmologist at one hospital in Beirut told the BBC that at least 60% of the people he saw had lost at least one eye, and most had also lost an arm.

A day after the massive pager bombings in Lebanon, a new series of explosions occurred - radio stations detonated18.09.24, 17:46 • 18010 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
antonio-guterresAntónio Guterres
lebanonLebanon
yoav-gallantJoav Gallant
holanski-vysotyGolan Heights
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu

Contact us about advertising