A day after the massive pager bombings in Lebanon, a new series of explosions occurred - radio stations detonated

Hezbollah's handheld radios are exploding all over Lebanon. UNN writes about this with reference to Reuters.

Details

Hand-held radios used by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah exploded late Wednesday night in the south of the country and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut. At least one of the explosions occurred near a funeral organized by Iranian-backed Hezbollah for the dead the day before, when thousands of pagers used by the group exploded across the country.

Recall

On Tuesday, several thousand pager explosionsoccurred in Lebanon , used by members of the extremist group Hezbollah. The death toll rose to 12 people, including two children, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday. About 3,000 people were wounded in the attack, including many militants and the Iranian ambassador to Beirut.

A Taiwanese pager manufacturer has deniedthat it produced the pagers that are being exploited.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the explosives in the pagers were planted by the Israeli spy agency Mossad. Hezbollah had imported them from Europe several months before the bombings.

Several airlines suspend flights to Lebanon, Israel and Iran