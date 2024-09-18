ukenru
Several airlines suspend flights to Lebanon, Israel and Iran

Several airlines suspend flights to Lebanon, Israel and Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20780 views

Due to changes in the security situation, Lufthansa is canceling all flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran. The company will also avoid the airspace of Israel and Iran, as will other Lufthansa airlines.

Lufthansa and Air France are redirecting their refugees to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Tehran until Thursday after a series of pager explosions in Lebanon. This was reported by AR, according to UNN. 

Details

“Due to the recent changes in the security situation, Lufthansa has decided to immediately cancel all flights to and from Tel Aviv (TLV) and Tehran (IKA),” the company said on Tuesday.

During this period, none of the company's aircraft will fly over the airspace of Israel and Iran, the statement said. Lufthansa Group also includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

22.04.23, 23:19 • 481885 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon
tehranTehran
iranIran
tel-avivTel Aviv

