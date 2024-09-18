Several airlines suspend flights to Lebanon, Israel and Iran

Lufthansa and Air France are redirecting their refugees to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Tehran until Thursday after a series of pager explosions in Lebanon. This was reported by AR, according to UNN.

“Due to the recent changes in the security situation, Lufthansa has decided to immediately cancel all flights to and from Tel Aviv (TLV) and Tehran (IKA),” the company said on Tuesday.

During this period, none of the company's aircraft will fly over the airspace of Israel and Iran, the statement said. Lufthansa Group also includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.