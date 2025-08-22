Israeli Defense Minister warned: "The gates of hell will open above their heads if Hamas does not surrender"

The Israeli Minister of Defense stated that the largest city in the Gaza Strip would be under threat of total destruction due to Israeli military strikes, after which at least 17 Palestinians died. Officials demand the release of hostages and the disarmament of Hamas, rejecting peace proposals from Arab mediators. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz warned that Gaza City could repeat the fate of the Rafah and Beit Hanoun areas, which were previously destroyed during military operations.

The gates of hell will soon open over the heads of Hamas militants in Gaza if they do not agree to Israel's terms for ending the war - Katz wrote on social media.

Specifically, Israel demands the complete disarmament of Hamas and the release of all hostages. Hamas states that it is ready to release prisoners only if hostilities cease, but does not agree to disarmament without the creation of a Palestinian state.

Katz's warning came the day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of a large-scale operation to capture Gaza. Ground troops are already in strategic areas, so a large-scale offensive could begin in the coming days.

Gaza City remains a key Hamas stronghold and is located above a network of tunnels that Israel considers strategic. Hundreds of thousands of civilians live here, and critical infrastructure and medical facilities operate.

Despite proposals from Arab mediators for a phased ceasefire and hostage exchange, Israel continues to reject the terms, fearing for the lives of approximately 20 hostages who survived the October 7, 2023, militant attack. Humanitarian organizations and international leaders warn that the offensive will only deepen the crisis and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe.

Netanyahu emphasizes that a military operation is the only way to simultaneously destroy Hamas and free the prisoners.

Victory over Hamas and the liberation of all our hostages go hand in hand - the prime minister stated during a visit to the command center in southern Israel.

Since the conflict began more than 22 months ago, 251 people have been taken hostage. Israel has managed to rescue only eight hostages alive, and 49 bodies have been returned. About 50 hostages remain in Gaza, approximately 20 of whom, Israel estimates, are alive.

Recall

Israel will resume negotiations with Hamas on the release of hostages, but the offensive on Gaza will continue. The IDF calls on medics and international organizations to evacuate to southern Gaza.

On August 20, the Israel Defense Forces began an offensive on Gaza City, controlling its outskirts. The IDF plans to call up 80,000 reservists for the operation.