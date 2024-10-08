Israel has eliminated not only Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, but also his two successors - Netanyahu

The Israeli Defense Forces have already eliminated not only Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, but also his two successors. This was stated in a video message by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UNN reports.

Netanyahu made an address to the people of Lebanon, where he said that Hezbollah had turned Lebanon into an ammunition depot and an advanced Iranian military base.

He warned that the IDF will do everything to defend its country, and the first step is to weaken Hezbollah as much as possible.

Israel has the right to defend itself. Israel also has the right to win! We have neutralized Hezbollah's capabilities. We have eliminated thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself (former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah - ed.), Nasrallah's replacement, and his replacement's replacement. Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been for many years - Netanyahu said .

As a result, the Israeli prime minister called on the Lebanese to stand up to Hezbollah terrorists and take control of the country.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant saidthat senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddin , who was supposed to replace the assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah, was probably killed in a strike last week in Beirut.

Nasrallah was removed, and his successor was probably also removed. This has a dramatic impact on everything that is happening. No one to make decisions, no one to act - said Gallant.

The Iranian intelligence services lost contact with the head of their Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, after Israeli strikes on Beirut.