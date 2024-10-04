Powerful explosions occurred in Beirut at night. The target of the strikes could be the brother of the slain Hezbollah leader

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44328 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101050 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163270 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135834 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141945 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138483 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180355 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171255 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104716 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140609 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140420 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90399 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108018 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163270 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180355 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171255 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198673 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187681 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140414 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140602 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145854 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137329 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154274 views
Powerful explosions occurred in Beirut at night. The target of the strikes could be the brother of the slain Hezbollah leader

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13982 views

A series of more than 10 explosions took place on the outskirts of Beirut near the airport. The target of the attacks could have been Hezbollah leader Hashim Safi al-Din's cousin, who is considered a likely successor to Nasrallah.

A series of powerful explosions rocked the southern outskirts of Beirut near Rafik Hariri International Airport on Friday night.  The target of the strikes on Beirut could be the cousin of the assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hashim Safi al-Din, the BBC writes, reports UNN

Details 

Sources close to Hezbollah  AFP reported that the Israeli army had carried out at least 11 strikes on the group's facilities. “Israel has struck the southern suburbs 11 times in a row,” the source said. 

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) stated that “more than 10 consecutive strikes were recorded, in what was one of the most powerful raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut.” According to the NNA, the roar of the strikes could be heard in mountainous areas outside Beirut.

The Israeli Defense Forces did not comment on the attack, but earlier called on civilians in southern Beirut to evacuate. “You are close to Hezbollah-owned targets and the Israeli army will be working on them in the near future,” IDF spokesman Avihai Adrai wrote on the social network X in Arabic.

Sweden suspects Iran may be behind attacks on Israeli embassies04.10.24, 09:31 • 15303 views

It is noted that the Beirut airport borders the Dahiya district, a Hezbollah stronghold and a constant target of Israeli air strikes.

According to Axios and CNN, citing sources, the target of the strikes on Beirut could be the cousin of the slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hashim Safi al-Din. He was named as Nasrallah's likely successor as head of the group. It is not yet known whether he was injured in the strikes. 

On Thursday evening, an AFP source also reported that another Israeli strike targeted a warehouse near Beirut airport. It is unclear what exactly was in the warehouse, the agency writes.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that 37 people were killed and 151 wounded in Israeli strikes over the past day.

Israel, for its part, accused Hezbollah militants of firing about 230 rockets from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Thursday.

Recall 

The Israeli Defense Forces said it carried out strikes on Thursday against Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut. 

Netanyahu on the missile attack on Israel: Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it02.10.24, 09:16 • 101118 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon

