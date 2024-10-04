ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sweden suspects Iran may be behind attacks on Israeli embassies

Sweden suspects Iran may be behind attacks on Israeli embassies

The Swedish Security Service suggests Iranian involvement in the incidents near the Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Two Swedish teenagers are arrested on suspicion of detonating grenades near the embassy in Denmark.

The Swedish security service Sapo said that Iran could have been involved in the explosions and shootings that occurred near the Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen earlier this week, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Sapo's Fredrik Hallström said that the choice of targets and methods pointed in Iran's direction, but added that this was "more of a guess than a pure knowledge.

On Monday evening, shots were fired at the Israeli embassy in Stockholm. No one was injured. Then two explosions were reported near the Israeli embassy in central Copenhagen in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two Swedish teenagers, aged 16 and 19, were arrested at Copenhagen's train station later that day. One of them reportedly bought tickets to Amsterdam.

On Thursday, they were both charged with possessing hand grenades and detonating them near the embassy. They pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody until October 30. A third Swedish citizen arrested near the embassy was later released.

The Danish police have not confirmed whether the Israeli embassy was the target of the explosions. There are other embassies near the intersection where the explosions were heard.

Addendum

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred near Israeli embassies in the Scandinavian capital. After one of the incidents, Sapo warned that the Iranian government was recruiting Swedish gang members to commit acts of violence against other groups and individuals in Sweden.

Last month, Sapo also accused Iranian intelligence of hacking into a text messaging service to send 15,000 messages to Swedes aimed at creating divisions in society and portraying Sweden as an Islamophobic country. The messages were sent around the time that Swedish anti-Islamic activists set fire to copies of the Islamic holy book.

The Iranian Embassy in Stockholm rejected the accusations, calling them "baseless" and harmful to relations between the two countries.

