Three people detained after explosions near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Copenhagen police detained three people after overnight explosions near the Israeli embassy, the Copenhagen police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"After the nighttime bombings near the Israeli Embassy in Hellerup (north of Copenhagen), we arrested three people. Two men were arrested on a train at Copenhagen Central Station. In addition, on the same day we arrested a man in another location in Copenhagen," the Copenhagen Police reported.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry claims that the embassy was closed during the explosions and that all its personnel are safe and the building was not damaged, The Times of Israel reports .

Two explosions occurred near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen: police did not say whether there is a connection with the situation in the Middle East