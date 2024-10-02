Two explosions occurred near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen: police did not say whether there is a connection with the situation in the Middle East

Danish police are investigating two explosions near the Israeli Embassy in northern Copenhagen on Wednesday morning. This was reported by the police on Wednesday morning, UNN writes with reference to TV 2 Nyheder.

Details

"Last night, two explosions occurred in the immediate vicinity of the Israeli Embassy. No one was injured. Right now, we have launched an extensive investigation and increased police presence in the area," said Deputy Inspector Jakob Hansen of the Copenhagen Police at a press conference.

On Wednesday morning, police were unable to say anything about where exactly the explosion took place, but reported that it occurred near the Israeli embassy.

"We are certainly looking at the Israeli embassy. That's the angle we're looking at, but it's too early to say whether there is a connection," said Jakob Hansen.

It is also impossible to say what exactly exploded and how strong the explosion was.

Two explosions at about 03:20 local time were reportedly heard by security personnel at the Israeli embassy in northern Copenhagen.

"It should be emphasized that early on Wednesday morning, the Copenhagen police did not say whether the explosions in Copenhagen on Wednesday had any connection to the situation in the Middle East," the newspaper points out.

EU condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls for a ceasefire