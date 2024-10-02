ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 69330 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167412 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138052 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143264 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139099 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182390 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112077 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172914 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104749 views

EU condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls for a ceasefire

EU condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls for a ceasefire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14766 views

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell condemned Iran's attack on Israel, warning of the risk of escalation. He called for an immediate ceasefire in the region and reaffirmed the EU's commitment to preventing a regional war.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel, warning against the risk of escalation and calling for an immediate ceasefire in the region, UNN reports.

The EU condemns in the strongest terms Iran’s attack against Israel. The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks to spiralling out of control. An immediate ceasefire across the region is needed. The EU remains fully committed to contribute to avert a regional war

EU High Representative Josep Borrell wrote on October 1 in X.

Addendum

On October 1, in the evening, Iran launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran "made a big mistake" by attacking the country and "will pay for it". The United States helped repel the attack and supports Israel, but calls for a diplomatic solution.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
iranIran

