EU condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls for a ceasefire

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel, warning against the risk of escalation and calling for an immediate ceasefire in the region, UNN reports.

The EU condemns in the strongest terms Iran’s attack against Israel. The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks to spiralling out of control. An immediate ceasefire across the region is needed. The EU remains fully committed to contribute to avert a regional war EU High Representative Josep Borrell wrote on October 1 in X.

Addendum

On October 1, in the evening, Iran launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran "made a big mistake" by attacking the country and "will pay for it". The United States helped repel the attack and supports Israel, but calls for a diplomatic solution.