Shooting took place near the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm

Swedish police reported a shooting near the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, UNN reports citing AFP.

Details

Swedish police have confirmed that the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm was the target of a shooting on Tuesday just before 18:00 local time. There were no casualties.

Earlier, it became known about two explosions near the Israeli Embassy in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, three people were detained.

The Danish intelligence service PET stated that it was "closely" following the events and assisting the police with the investigation.

"We are also in dialogue with the Israeli Embassy regarding security and are continually assessing the extent of the security measures that have already been implemented at a number of Jewish sites," PET said in a statement to AFP.

Swedish police said in a statement that the embassy building was reportedly hit by gunfire.

"We have found traces that point to a shooting at the Israeli embassy, but we do not want to disclose what kind of traces were found as the investigation is ongoing," Rebecca Landberg, a spokeswoman for the Stockholm police, told AFP.

Landberg added that an investigation has been launched into a serious crime involving weapons, endangering others, and unlawful threats.

Local police have not arrested anyone, but Landberg said that police are actively collecting and analyzing footage from numerous surveillance cameras in the area.

Addendum

The incidents in the Scandinavian countries occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, where Iran fired missiles at Israel, which vowed to make Iran "pay" for the attack.