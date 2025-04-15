Egypt received a proposal from Israel regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip - Media

The Egyptian government has announced that it has received a proposal from Israel for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Al-Qahera News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the Israeli side has also started discussing the conditions for achieving a sustainable truce. However, the last round of negotiations, which took place in the Egyptian capital, ended without tangible progress.

Egypt has now передав to representatives of Hamas the proposed conditions and is waiting for an official response from them. It is emphasized that the further course of negotiations largely depends on the response of the Palestinian side.

Reminder

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz said that the IDF will increase pressure on Hamas if the militants do not agree to the release of hostages. He also stressed that the main task currently pursued by the Israeli side is to force Hamas to return to the negotiation process on the release of hostages. To this end, the movement is under maximum pressure, including military means. As long as Hamas representatives refuse to accept the proposed conditions, the Israeli army will continue to increase its presence and activity in the Gaza Strip.

