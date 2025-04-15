Egypt received a proposal from Israel regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip - Media

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14320 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12595 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18104 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27610 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59383 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56428 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33230 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59430 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106410 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164926 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14320 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47278 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59383 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56428 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164926 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20343 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20308 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22015 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23987 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26639 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Egypt received a proposal from Israel regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2468 views

Israel has proposed a temporary ceasefire and is discussing the terms of a lasting truce. Egypt is waiting for Hamas' response regarding the proposed conditions.

Egypt received a proposal from Israel regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip - Media

The Egyptian government has announced that it has received a proposal from Israel for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Al-Qahera News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the Israeli side has also started discussing the conditions for achieving a sustainable truce. However, the last round of negotiations, which took place in the Egyptian capital, ended without tangible progress.

Egypt has now передав to representatives of Hamas the proposed conditions and is waiting for an official response from them. It is emphasized that the further course of negotiations largely depends on the response of the Palestinian side.

Reminder

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz said that the IDF will increase pressure on Hamas if the militants do not agree to the release of hostages. He also stressed that the main task currently pursued by the Israeli side is to force Hamas to return to the negotiation process on the release of hostages. To this end, the movement is under maximum pressure, including military means. As long as Hamas representatives refuse to accept the proposed conditions, the Israeli army will continue to increase its presence and activity in the Gaza Strip.

Israel will intensify operations in Gaza if Hamas refuses the deal13.04.25, 23:40 • 2326 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Israel
Joav Gallant
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79