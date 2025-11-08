Turkey issues arrest warrants for 37 Israeli officials, including Netanyahu

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has issued arrest warrants for 37 Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing them of "genocide" and "crimes against humanity" in Gaza. This was reported by the Turkish state agency Anadolu, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the arrest warrants were issued for key representatives of the Israeli authorities.

At the request of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the Istanbul International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for 37 suspects, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They are accused of "crimes against humanity" and "genocide" due to systematic actions in the Gaza Strip and actions against the "Global Sumud" flotilla. - the news agency writes.

The statement released by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office states that as a result of the genocide and crimes against humanity systematically carried out by the State of Israel in the Gaza Strip, thousands of people, including women and children, have died, thousands more have been injured, and residential areas have become uninhabitable.

Among them are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Navy Commander Vice Admiral David Saar Salama, and a number of other officials.

"In light of the evidence obtained, it was established that Israeli officials bear criminal responsibility," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He, along with former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, is accused of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes committed at least from October 8, 2023, to at least May 20, 2024 - the day the prosecution filed the request for arrest warrants.

