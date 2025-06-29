Trump criticized Netanyahu's trial and called the Israeli prime minister a "war hero"

US President Donald Trump criticized the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On the Truth Social social network, Trump noted that Netanyahu is a "war hero."

"It's awful what they are doing in Israel with Bibi Netanyahu. He is a war hero and a Prime Minister who worked wonderfully with the United States to achieve great success in eliminating the dangerous nuclear threat in Ir - emphasized the head of the White House.

According to him, the head of the Israeli government is currently in negotiations with Hamas, which will include the return of hostages.

"Is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a courtroom all day for nothing (cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, etc.). This is political persecution, very similar to the persecution I was forced to endure. This 'justice' will hinder negotiations with both Iran and Hamas." - Trump wrote.

Trump and Netanyahu discussed the murder of employees of the Israeli embassy and negotiations with Iran

He called the trial of Netanyahu by "uncontrolled prosecutors" "insanity."

"The United States of America spends billions of dollars a year, far more than on any other country, protecting and supporting Israel. We will not tolerate this. We have just achieved a great victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm – and this severely spoils our victory. Leave Bibi alone, he has a big job ahead of him!" - Trump added.

Recall

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He, as well as former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, are accused of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least October 8, 2023, to at least May 20, 2024 – the day the prosecution filed the application for the arrest warrants.

