What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 23495 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 39731 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 27221 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 53171 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 118035 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 145229 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 83692 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 207783 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57506 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69627 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Publications
Trump criticized Netanyahu's trial and called the Israeli prime minister a "war hero"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Donald Trump criticized the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a "war hero" and comparing the court case to political persecution. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 for war crimes.

Trump criticized Netanyahu's trial and called the Israeli prime minister a "war hero"

US President Donald Trump criticized the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On the Truth Social social network, Trump noted that Netanyahu is a "war hero."

"It's awful what they are doing in Israel with Bibi Netanyahu. He is a war hero and a Prime Minister who worked wonderfully with the United States to achieve great success in eliminating the dangerous nuclear threat in Ir

- emphasized the head of the White House.

According to him, the head of the Israeli government is currently in negotiations with Hamas, which will include the return of hostages.

"Is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a courtroom all day for nothing (cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, etc.). This is political persecution, very similar to the persecution I was forced to endure. This 'justice' will hinder negotiations with both Iran and Hamas."

- Trump wrote.

Trump and Netanyahu discussed the murder of employees of the Israeli embassy and negotiations with Iran22.05.25, 21:42 • 3944 views

He called the trial of Netanyahu by "uncontrolled prosecutors" "insanity."

"The United States of America spends billions of dollars a year, far more than on any other country, protecting and supporting Israel. We will not tolerate this. We have just achieved a great victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm – and this severely spoils our victory. Leave Bibi alone, he has a big job ahead of him!" - Trump added.

Recall

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He, as well as former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, are accused of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least October 8, 2023, to at least May 20, 2024 – the day the prosecution filed the application for the arrest warrants.

Netanyahu: Iran tried to kill me with a missile strike, Trump is also in the crosshairs16.06.25, 04:19 • 4090 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Tesla
