Trump and Netanyahu discussed the murder of employees of the Israeli embassy and negotiations with Iran
Kyiv • UNN
The US President and the Prime Minister of Israel had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the tragic shooting in Washington and the upcoming negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. Trump condemned anti-Semitism.
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, the White House said, and the two leaders discussed the murder of two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington and upcoming nuclear talks with Iran in Rome, UNN reports, citing CNN.
"They had a productive conversation. They discussed a lot, including, of course, the tragic shooting that happened here in Washington, D.C., last night. But they also talked about a potential deal with Iran, which the president thinks is moving in the right direction," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press conference.
Trump reacted to the news of the shooting, writing on his Truth Social platform on Thursday morning: "These terrible murders in Washington, based, obviously, on anti-Semitism, must stop NOW! There is no place for hatred and radicalism in the United States."
Leavitt declined to provide further details of the discussion of the upcoming talks with Iran.
"And as the president told me, and he told all of you, this deal with Iran can end in two ways: it can end in a very positive diplomatic solution, or it can end in a very negative situation for Iran. That's why these talks will take place at the end of this week," she said.
