Two employees of the Israeli embassy were shot dead in Washington: the suspect has been detained
Two employees of the Israeli embassy were shot dead in Washington as they were leaving a museum. The detained suspect shouted slogans in support of Palestine.
Two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot dead on Wednesday evening as they were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, and the suspect shouted "Free, free Palestine" after his arrest, police said, UNN reports, citing AP.
The two victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a press conference.
The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, was seen pacing near the museum before the shooting, entered the museum after the shooting, and was apprehended by security, Smith said.
When taken into custody, the suspect began chanting "Free, free Palestine," Smith said.
Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yehiel Leiter said the two murdered were a young couple who were about to get engaged, saying the man had purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing next week in Jerusalem.
U.S. Attorney General Pem Bondi said she was on the scene with former Judge Janine Pirro, who serves as the U.S. Attorney in Washington and whose office will prosecute the case.
"These horrific killings in D.C., based apparently on anti-Semitism, must stop now!" - U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Thursday. - There is no place for hatred and radicalism in the United States. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things can happen! May God bless you all!"
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was "devastated" by the scenes in Washington.
It was not immediately clear whether Rodriguez had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
The influential pan-Arab satellite channel Al Jazeera released a recording, similar to a cell phone recording, of the alleged attacker, wearing a jacket and trousers, being dragged away after the shooting with his hands behind his back.
The shooting occurred as Israel launched a new campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in a war that has inflamed tensions in the Middle East. The war began when the Palestinian militant group Hamas emerged from Gaza on October 7, 2023 to kill 1,200 people and take about 250 hostages back to the coastal enclave.
