Netanyahu: Iran tried to kill me with a missile strike, Trump is also in the crosshairs

Iran tried to kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a missile strike. Also, US President Donald Trump is allegedly in Tehran's sights. Netanyahu said this in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, June 15, UNN reports.

They fired a rocket right into my bedroom window - said the prime minister.

According to Netanyahu, Iran sees Israel and the United States as the main obstacles to establishing control over the Middle East.

Israel has long been a major obstacle for them. Another obstacle for them is President Trump. I'll tell you, they see President Trump as a huge threat. They consider Israel a very serious obstacle, and they want to destroy both of us - he noted.

Netanyahu also stated that the Israel Defense Forces eliminated the head of the intelligence organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Mohammad Kazemi, and his deputy, Hasan Mohageg.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Israeli Prime Minister stated that the country struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the enrichment plant in Natanz, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat is eliminated.

On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the elimination of the commander of the Iranian army, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the commander of emergency situations in Iran. This happened as a result of Israeli strikes.

As a result of Israeli attacks, 14 Iranian nuclear scientists were eliminated. Among them were key experts who worked on Iran's nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister announced the elimination of top intelligence officials, denying plans to assassinate Iran's supreme leader. The elimination of a top policeman was also reported.

Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime Minister