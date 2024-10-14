The US offers Israel de-escalation: Austin talks with Galant
In a conversation with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III expressed condolences to the IDF over the deaths of Israeli soldiers as a result of a Lebanese Hezbollah attack and stressed the importance of switching from military operations to diplomacy.
On October 13, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallan to express condolences over the deaths of IDF soldiers as a result of a recent UAV attack by the Hezbollah militant group.
Reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Israel's security, the official emphasized the importance of Israel taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces, and stressed the need to move from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic path to ensure the safety of civilians on both sides of the border as soon as possible.
Secretary Austin also expressed concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
The IDF reports the deaths of four soldiers as a result of a Hezbollah UAV attack.
Israeli tanks "invaded" a UN peacekeeping base in Lebanon.