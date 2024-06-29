Zelensky took part in the National Prayer Breakfast

On Saturday, June 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the National Prayer Breakfast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

Details

Took part in the National Prayer Breakfast. Thank you to the participants for your support! Thank you for your prayers for Ukraine! Thank you for spreading the truth about this war, uniting and supporting people and calling on all the hearts of the world to be with us - Zelensky wrote.

The Head of State also released a number of photos from the prayer breakfast. The event was attended by the military, clergy and politicians.

Recall

