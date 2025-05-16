Trump plans to sell Voice of America headquarters

The administration of US President Donald Trump has initiated the sale of the headquarters of the Voice of America (VOA) - the Wilbur Cohen Federal Building in Washington. The decision is related to the program to reduce the government real estate sector. This is written by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

The Voice of America radio station building is the latest in a series of high-profile buildings to be included in the "accelerated sale" list as part of efforts to reduce the government's influence on the real estate market.

The sale comes amid Trump's attempts to shut down Voice of America and its affiliated networks, including Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia, the Office of Cuban Broadcasting and the Open Technology Fund, as part of an effort by Trump's billionaire adviser Elon Musk to reduce the size of the federal government. - Bloomberg said in a statement.

It is noted that the sale of the Voice of America building will leave employees and contractors of state international news networks without premises, even if they manage to get Congress or the courts to overturn the funding cuts adopted by Trump.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump signed a decree providing for a significant reduction in the federal bureaucracy, including the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which controls international media such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The Trump administration criticized Voice of America for violating standards, evading responsibility, and publishing critical comments by reporters about Trump on social media.

