Court orders Trump administration to restore "Voice of America"

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14970 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 28317 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63427 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 76970 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 98333 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 155178 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119651 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226284 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119047 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85268 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
0.7m/s
47%
750 mm
Popular news

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41085 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13504 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12954 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 19632 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

05:37 PM • 9554 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41108 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63427 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 63830 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 155178 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125130 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12974 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13523 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45392 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37148 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82798 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Court orders Trump administration to restore "Voice of America"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

A federal court in Washington has ordered the Trump administration to restore the work of "Voice of America" and related media outlets. The US government must also report monthly on the implementation of this decision.

Court orders Trump administration to restore "Voice of America"

The Federal Court in Washington has obliged the administration of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to restore the work of the "Voice of America" and its employees, as well as related media. This was announced by the correspondent of the publication, Ostap Yarosh, on his page on the social network X (Twitter), reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, April 22, Ostav Yarosh published a court order in his X-account, which obliges the administration of Donald Trump to restore the work of "Voice of America" and several affiliated news agencies.

RECENTLY: A federal judge in Washington, DC, ordered the Trump administration to restore the Voice of America and its staff, as well as several related news services.

- the post reads

The court ruling states that the US government must:

  • Reinstate all employees and contractors of the USAGM media agency who were dismissed or sent on leave after Trump's reduction order of March 14, 2025.
    • Restore funding for Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Networks.
      • Resume the work of the "Voice of America".

        In addition, the court ordered the US government to report monthly on the implementation of this decision.

        Recall

        Donald Trump signed a decree on reducing funding for federal institutions, including the Agency for Global Media. This will affect Voice of America, Radio Liberty and other organizations.

        The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" temporarily suspended its work, employees were sent on vacation. The decision was made against the background of reduced funding for US media organizations.

        After the termination of funding for the "Voice of America", the White House put forward a number of comments on the work of the publication. The Donald Trump administration said that taxpayers will no longer be "on the hook for radical propaganda."

        The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" terminates cooperation with its employees working under personal contracts. The contracts will be officially terminated on March 31, 2025.

        Employees, journalists and trade unions of "Voice of America" sued the Trump administration over the closure of US government-funded news agencies. They believe that this violates their right to journalistic freedom.

        Vita Zelenetska

        Vita Zelenetska

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Voice of America
        Donald Trump
        United States
        Brent
        $67.33
        Bitcoin
        $92,776.00
        S&P 500
        $5,284.53
        Tesla
        $237.88
        Газ TTF
        $34.24
        Золото
        $3,338.20
        Ethereum
        $1,746.38