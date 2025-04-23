Court orders Trump administration to restore "Voice of America"

The Federal Court in Washington has obliged the administration of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to restore the work of the "Voice of America" and its employees, as well as related media. This was announced by the correspondent of the publication, Ostap Yarosh, on his page on the social network X (Twitter), reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, April 22, Ostav Yarosh published a court order in his X-account, which obliges the administration of Donald Trump to restore the work of "Voice of America" and several affiliated news agencies.

RECENTLY: A federal judge in Washington, DC, ordered the Trump administration to restore the Voice of America and its staff, as well as several related news services. - the post reads

The court ruling states that the US government must:

Reinstate all employees and contractors of the USAGM media agency who were dismissed or sent on leave after Trump's reduction order of March 14, 2025.

Restore funding for Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

Resume the work of the "Voice of America".

In addition, the court ordered the US government to report monthly on the implementation of this decision.

Recall

Donald Trump signed a decree on reducing funding for federal institutions, including the Agency for Global Media. This will affect Voice of America, Radio Liberty and other organizations.

The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" temporarily suspended its work, employees were sent on vacation. The decision was made against the background of reduced funding for US media organizations.

After the termination of funding for the "Voice of America", the White House put forward a number of comments on the work of the publication. The Donald Trump administration said that taxpayers will no longer be "on the hook for radical propaganda."

The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" terminates cooperation with its employees working under personal contracts. The contracts will be officially terminated on March 31, 2025.

Employees, journalists and trade unions of "Voice of America" sued the Trump administration over the closure of US government-funded news agencies. They believe that this violates their right to journalistic freedom.