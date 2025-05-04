Voice of America may resume operations next week - Politico

Voice of America (VOA) will likely resume operations in the United States of America next week. According to letters from the US Department of Justice, Voice of America journalists may begin a "phased return" to work and resume programming. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Politico and Facebook account of former journalist of the Ukrainian service of Voice of America Ostap Yarysh

Details

As former journalist of the Ukrainian service of Voice of America Ostap Yarysh reported on his Facebook page, employees of Voice of America who were on forced leave were granted access to internal networks. They received a letter from the heads of the USAGM agency, which oversees Voice of America, by mail.

In the coming days, you will receive instructions on the next steps to modernize the agency and fulfill the mission … We look forward to working with all of you. - the message says.

In another letter, management representatives wrote that USAGM plans to resume Voice of America operations as early as next week.

According to Politico, an email from the Justice Department sent to lawyers representing VOA employees on Friday said the agency will begin a "phased return" to the office and resume programming next week.

But by Saturday noon, a divided panel of the District of Columbia Circuit Court ruled to suspend the lower court's ruling, which was to restore the channel's operation. - writes the publication.

Radio station "Voice of America" was to resume its work after a nearly two-month break in operation after the Trump administration, by its decree on March 14, stopped broadcasting aimed at a number of federal agencies and offices, including the US Agency for Global Media.

"After the ruling in favor of the Trump administration on Saturday, plans for this publication became unclear," Politico added.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Ostav Yarosh published in his X-account a court decision obliging the Donald Trump administration to restore the operation of "Voice of America" and several affiliated news agencies. Then the Federal Court in Washington ordered the Trump administration to resume the operation of "Voice of America" and related media. Also, the US government must report monthly on the implementation of this decision.

White House explains Trump's decision to stop funding Voice of America