Voice of America may resume operations next week - Politico

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 23086 views

May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson: one person died, two were injured

May 3, 04:35 PM

In Sweden, migrants will be paid 32,000 euros to return home

May 3, 05:42 PM

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson

May 3, 06:41 PM

In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

May 3, 07:25 PM

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

11:29 PM
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
May 2, 10:48 AM
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM
Voice of America may resume operations next week - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Voice of America is likely to resume operations in the US as early as next week. USAGM plans a phased return to the office and resumption of programming activities.

Voice of America may resume operations next week - Politico

Voice of America (VOA) will likely resume operations in the United States of America next week. According to letters from the US Department of Justice, Voice of America journalists may begin a "phased return" to work and resume programming. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Politico and Facebook account of former journalist of the Ukrainian service of Voice of America Ostap Yarysh

Details

As former journalist of the Ukrainian service of Voice of America Ostap Yarysh reported on his Facebook page, employees of Voice of America who were on forced leave were granted access to internal networks. They received a letter from the heads of the USAGM agency, which oversees Voice of America, by mail.

In the coming days, you will receive instructions on the next steps to modernize the agency and fulfill the mission … We look forward to working with all of you.

- the message says.

In another letter, management representatives wrote that USAGM plans to resume Voice of America operations as early as next week.

According to Politico, an email from the Justice Department sent to lawyers representing VOA employees on Friday said the agency will begin a "phased return" to the office and resume programming next week. 

But by Saturday noon, a divided panel of the District of Columbia Circuit Court ruled to suspend the lower court's ruling, which was to restore the channel's operation.

- writes the publication.

 Radio station "Voice of America" was to resume its work after a nearly two-month break in operation after the Trump administration, by its decree on March 14, stopped broadcasting aimed at a number of federal agencies and offices, including the US Agency for Global Media.

"After the ruling in favor of the Trump administration on Saturday, plans for this publication became unclear," Politico added.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Ostav Yarosh published in his X-account a court decision obliging the Donald Trump administration to restore the operation of "Voice of America" and several affiliated news agencies. Then the Federal Court in Washington ordered the Trump administration to resume the operation of "Voice of America" and related media. Also, the US government must report monthly on the implementation of this decision.

White House explains Trump's decision to stop funding Voice of America16.03.25, 08:31

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Voice of America
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Facebook
