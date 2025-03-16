White House explains Trump's decision to stop funding Voice of America
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration has criticized Voice of America for violating standards, evading responsibility, and publishing critical comments by reporters about Trump on social media.
After the termination of funding for "Voice of America," the White House made a number of remarks about the publication's work. The Donald Trump administration stated that taxpayers will no longer be "on the hook for radical propaganda." This is stated on the White House website, writes UNN.
Details
Trump criticized "Voice of America," referring to materials from various media outlets that accused the broadcaster of violating journalistic standards and evading responsibility. The White House also noted that some reporters of the publication published critical comments about Trump on the social network X, despite the policy of impartiality.
Among the remarks regarding the broadcaster, which were put forward by Trump:
- in October 2020, "Voice of America" wrote about the possible
Russian role in the scandal with the laptop of the son of former US President Joe
Biden, Hunter Biden, which the Trump administration perceived as an attempt
to "hide the truth";
- in September 2019, the Daily Caller reported that "Voice
of America" hired a Russian anti-American propagandist;
- in May 2019, "Voice of America" fired reporters for their
role in canceling the broadcast in the middle of the broadcast after pressure from the Chinese
government;
- in March 2019, "Voice of America" released a story about
transgender migrants seeking asylum in the United States;
- the leadership of "Voice of America" asked employees not to
call Hamas and its members terrorists, "except when
official statements are quoted".
Reminder
US President Donald Trump signed an order providing for a significant reduction in the federal bureaucracy, including the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which controls international media such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Radio Liberty President Stephen Capus stated that the reduction in funding for Radio Liberty is a gift to Iran, China, and autocratic regimes, which will only strengthen their positions.