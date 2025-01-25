Ostap Yarysh: US State Department's decree does not apply to military aid to Ukraine

New instructions from the US State Department to suspend foreign aid do not affect military support programs for Ukraine. This was reported by Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, according to UNN.

The Pentagon tells me the opposite - that this decree does not apply to military support. I don't know what exactly POLITICO is referring to. I suspect it may be about the FMF program, but the funds allocated to support Ukraine have long been spent - said the journalist in X.

Recall

The US State Department issued an order to temporarily suspend funding for foreign aid programs for 90 days.

