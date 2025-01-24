The US suspends foreign aid for 90 days: what is known about the new decision of the State Department

The US State Department has temporarily suspended almost all foreign aid. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The US State Department has issued an order to immediately suspend funding for foreign aid programs for 90 days. The move follows President Donald Trump's order to review the effectiveness of international support in line with his foreign policy goals.

The new rules provide for the suspension of both the allocation of new funds and the implementation of existing agreements. The memorandum, approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, directs officials to suspend all programs except those that legitimately require continuation until the review is completed.

The document does not specify which countries or programs fall under the exemptions, except for mentions of military assistance to Israel and Egypt. Other areas remain in a state of uncertainty.

