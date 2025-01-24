The US suspends foreign aid for 90 days: what is known about the new decision of the State Department

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100531 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101834 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109810 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133867 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136991 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103821 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121478 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73569 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116402 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 46333 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47333 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100531 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133867 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136991 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158033 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33326 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47333 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121478 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140809 views
The US suspends foreign aid for 90 days: what is known about the new decision of the State Department

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27124 views

The US State Department has issued an order to temporarily suspend funding for foreign assistance programs for 90 days. The suspension applies to both new funds and existing agreements, with the exception of military assistance to Israel and Egypt.

The US State Department has temporarily suspended almost all foreign aid. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The US State Department has issued an order to immediately suspend funding for foreign aid programs for 90 days. The move follows President Donald Trump's order to review the effectiveness of international support in line with his foreign policy goals. 

The new rules provide for the suspension of both the allocation of new funds and the implementation of existing agreements. The memorandum, approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, directs officials to suspend all programs except those that legitimately require continuation until the review is completed. 

The document does not specify which countries or programs fall under the exemptions, except for mentions of military assistance to Israel and Egypt. Other areas remain in a state of uncertainty.

Zelensky: Not all of last year's allocated US military aid has been delivered to Ukraine, it is still on the way21.01.25, 16:24 • 31168 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt

