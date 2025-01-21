ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Zelensky: Not all of last year's allocated US military aid has been delivered to Ukraine, it is still on the way

Zelensky: Not all of last year's allocated US military aid has been delivered to Ukraine, it is still on the way

Kyiv  •  UNN

The President of Ukraine said that part of the US military aid for 2024 is still on its way. The situation in eastern Ukraine is difficult due to the significant concentration of Russian troops.

The situation in the east is complicated, and there is the largest number of Russian troops there. Ukraine had  a big problem with the delay in the delivery of military aid from the United States, and last year's aid is still on the way. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

In the east, we have a difficult situation, and there are the most troops there, and maybe the best trained, but there are more Russian troops there. In the east. They are pressing, pressing every day. It is very difficult there. In other areas, the Russians have failed

- Zelensky said.

The President reminded that Ukraine had a major problem with the delay in the delivery of military aid.

"First it was the vote of the Congress, then there were long deliveries, and even now those deliveries of last year are still on the way," Zelensky said.

In September 2024, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Oleksandr Syrskyi, told CNN in an interview that months-long delays in the delivery of American military aid had led to critical shortages of ammunition and affected the morale of the Ukrainian military.

Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to verify their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.

 Head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko noted that the order on the temporary suspension of all US foreign aid programs signed by US President Donald Trump does not apply to military support provided to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

