The situation in the east is complicated, and there is the largest number of Russian troops there. Ukraine had a big problem with the delay in the delivery of military aid from the United States, and last year's aid is still on the way. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

In the east, we have a difficult situation, and there are the most troops there, and maybe the best trained, but there are more Russian troops there. In the east. They are pressing, pressing every day. It is very difficult there. In other areas, the Russians have failed - Zelensky said.

The President reminded that Ukraine had a major problem with the delay in the delivery of military aid.

"First it was the vote of the Congress, then there were long deliveries, and even now those deliveries of last year are still on the way," Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

In September 2024, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Oleksandr Syrskyi, told CNN in an interview that months-long delays in the delivery of American military aid had led to critical shortages of ammunition and affected the morale of the Ukrainian military.

Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to verify their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.

Head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko noted that the order on the temporary suspension of all US foreign aid programs signed by US President Donald Trump does not apply to military support provided to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.