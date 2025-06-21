Trump Administration Sent Layoff Notices to Over 600 Voice of America Employees

On Friday, June 20, the administration of US President Donald Trump sent notices of dismissal to over 600 Voice of America employees. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, this layoff will reduce the news organization's staff to fewer than 200 people, which is about one-seventh of its staffing at the beginning of 2025.

They are sending Voice of America journalists and support staff on paid leave until they are laid off on September 1 - the post says.

It is noted that last week, the Trump administration temporarily rehired some employees of the Persian-language service due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. However, at least two of them also received dismissal notices on June 20.

Currently, Voice of America broadcasts in only four languages, and radio broadcasting has been preserved only in Afghanistan. In February 2025, before the cuts, the agency employed about 1300 journalists who broadcast in 49 languages to an audience of over 360 million people worldwide.

Recall

In March 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut funding for federal agencies, including the US Agency for Global Media. This will affect Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and other organizations.

After ceasing funding for Voice of America, the White House issued a number of criticisms of the publication's work. Donald Trump's administration stated that taxpayers would no longer be "on the hook for radical propaganda."

