"Voice of America" in Ukrainian suspended broadcasting due to changes in the USA: workers sent on administrative leave
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" has temporarily suspended its work, and employees have been sent on vacation. The decision was made against the background of reduced funding for US media organizations.
The Ukrainian service of the international broadcaster "Voice of America" has temporarily suspended its work, and all its employees have been sent on administrative leave. This was reported by the head of the editorial office, Ruslan Petrychka, reports UNN.
At this time, Voice of America Ukrainian has suspended broadcasting. All employees have been sent on administrative leave. What will happen next is unknown. Now I want to thank all our colleagues for the fantastic work all these years. And thank you all for your support and trust. I will share only one figure. According to a recent large-scale survey of our audience, 99% of all those who saw news from Voice of America Ukrainian said that they trust us. I believe this is an incredible achievement in a time of total distrust and lies. I am proud of our team. Let's see how it goes - for support and trust
Let us remind
This decision took place against the background of administrative changes in the USA. Earlier, President Donald Trump signed a decree on reducing the activity and funding of several government media organizations, including the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which includes "Voice of America", "Radio Free Europe" / "Radio Liberty".
