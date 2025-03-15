The US President has ordered to cut funding for the Agency for Global Media
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has signed an order to cut funding to federal agencies, including the Agency for Global Media. This will affect Voice of America, Radio Liberty and other organizations.
Trump has ordered to cut the Agency for Global Media and other institutions. This is reported by the White House, reports UNN.
Details
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order providing for a significant reduction in the federal bureaucracy, including the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which controls international media such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
According to the new order, a number of government agencies must reduce their functions to the minimum necessary level or cease operations altogether. These include the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the Woodrow Wilson International Center, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and other organizations.
According to the decree, within seven days, the heads of these institutions must submit reports on the implementation of the decree. Funding for these organizations will also be limited in future budget requests.
The decision has provoked a mixed reaction. Supporters of cutting bureaucracy see it as a necessary step towards optimising costs, while critics are concerned about the consequences for independent media and programmes that have supported US information policy abroad.
