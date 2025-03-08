The Trump administration is considering the possibility of cutting NASA's science budget by 50% - Ars Technica

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The Trump administration is considering the possibility of cutting NASA's science budget by 50% - Ars Technica

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19649 views

The Trump administration is considering the possibility of cutting NASA's science budget by 50%. Such changes could lead to the termination of important missions and the loss of U.S. leadership in the space sector.

The Trump administration is considering the possibility of cutting NASA's science budget by 50% - Ars Technica

The White House may try to cut NASA's science budget by as much as 50 percent, citing sources, reports Ars Technica, writes UNN.

Details

Although the Trump administration has not yet published its budget request, senior officials are beginning to receive briefings on the president's priorities. Among them is NASA, where significant changes are expected. One of the most radical proposals is a substantial reduction in funding for scientific programs at the space agency.

Numerous sources familiar with the White House's plan indicate that the "Science Mission Directorate" may face a budget cut of up to 50 percent. Although final decisions have not yet been made, the main goal seems to be a significant reduction in spending on science.

Nicola Fox, assistant administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, addressed this issue at a press conference in Houston but refrained from speculating on possible cuts. "We currently have no information about the budget, and I hate to plan anything based on rumors and speculation," Fox said.

If implemented, these cuts could have dire consequences. Casey Dreier, director of space policy at The Planetary Society, called them a "mass extinction-level event" for U.S. space science, warning of mission cancellations, workforce reductions, and the loss of global leadership in space exploration.

In many ways, NASA's science directorate is the jewel of the space agency. Almost all of the most significant achievements over the past 25 years have been accomplished through scientific programs: the Ingenuity flight on Mars, the New Horizons flyby of Pluto, images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the discovery of thousands of exoplanets, sample returns from asteroids and comets, the Cassini discovery of water plumes on Enceladus, the continuous presence of robots on Mars, and much more. Even the recent Moon landings by Firefly and Intuitive Machines were funded by NASA's science directorate.

However, of NASA's approximately $25 billion science budget, only about 30 percent is allocated. In the 2024 fiscal year, this amount was $7.4 billion. These expenditures were broken down into approximately $2.7 billion for planetary science, $2.2 billion for Earth science, $1.5 billion for astrophysics, and $800 million for heliophysics.

Sources reported that NASA may face an overall budget cut of about 25 percent.

Scientists fear that such a budget will fall behind future exploration in our Solar System to China, which last year unveiled a long-term research plan to compete with and potentially surpass its rivals, including NASA and the United States.

The U.S. Congress will ultimately decide on NASA's funding level, but given the political climate, the proposed cuts pose a serious problem for the agency's future.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World Technologies
NASA
China
United States
