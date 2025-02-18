Media: 10% of NASA employees have been laid off
NASA has confirmed the layoff of 10% of its employees as part of massive federal employee layoffs.
In a wave of layoffs thousands of federal employees, sources at NASA told ABC News that 10 percent of employees have been laid off, reports UNN.
“NASA is complying with the guidelines and directives ... It is premature to discuss the implications for our agency at this time,” the statement said.
A U.S. federal judge has struck down a banning order on “deferred retirement” for government employees under Trump's plan. The decision creates uncertainty for workers who now have to decide whether to keep their positions without guarantees.