CIA offers compensatory dismissals to employees - Bloomberg

The CIA is offering compensatory severance packages to its employees as US President Donald Trump seeks to reduce the number of employees. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

According to media reports, the Central Intelligence Agency has proposed staff reductions in line with the Trump administration's broader cuts across the government, as well as focusing the intelligence service's attention on priority areas such as China.

According to a proposal sent to its employees by the CIA on Tuesday, employees can agree to be fired with pay and benefits until September 30.

It is not yet known how many people will take advantage of this opportunity, as the agency traditionally has a low turnover rate and employees often stay for decades. In addition, John Ratcliffe, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the CIA, promised at his Senate confirmation hearing to focus on threats from China and expand the amount of intelligence gathered by employees around the world.

Director Ratcliffe is acting quickly to ensure that CIA personnel are responsive to the administration's national security priorities - the CIA said in a statement.

It adds that these efforts are part of a strategy to “inspire new energy into the agency, provide opportunities for new leaders to emerge, and better position the CIA to accomplish its mission.

