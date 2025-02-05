CIA offers compensatory dismissals to employees - Bloomberg

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50127 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 98928 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103417 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119415 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101081 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126720 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103005 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113249 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116869 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160280 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104371 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100404 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 74162 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108342 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150506 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182668 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102635 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108342 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137347 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139136 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167021 views
CIA offers compensatory dismissals to employees - Bloomberg

CIA offers compensatory dismissals to employees - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21347 views

The CIA has offered compensatory layoffs to employees until September 30 as part of the Trump administration's cuts. The reform is aimed at focusing intelligence on priority areas, including China.

The CIA is offering compensatory severance packages to its employees as  US President Donald Trump seeks to reduce the number of employees. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details  [1

According to media reports, the Central Intelligence Agency has proposed staff reductions in line with the Trump administration's broader cuts across the government, as well as focusing the intelligence service's attention on priority areas such as China.

According to a proposal sent to its employees by the CIA on Tuesday, employees can agree to be fired with pay and benefits until September 30.

It is not yet known how many people will take advantage of this opportunity, as the agency traditionally has a low turnover rate and employees often stay for decades. In addition, John Ratcliffe, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the CIA, promised at his Senate confirmation hearing to focus on threats from China and expand the amount of intelligence gathered by employees around the world.

Director Ratcliffe is acting quickly to ensure that CIA personnel are responsive to the administration's national security priorities

- the CIA said in a statement.

It adds that these efforts are part of a strategy to “inspire new energy into the agency, provide opportunities for new leaders to emerge, and better position the CIA to accomplish its mission.

The CIA has changed its position on the origin of COVID-19: what's learned26.01.25, 14:19 • 70366 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina

