Russians struck Kharkiv with a missile: initial details
Overnight on May 22, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. Eight private houses were damaged, and two people suffered acute stress reactions.
On the night of May 22, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kharkiv. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv was under attack.
Eight private houses were damaged. Two people have an acute reaction to stress
He added that the victims are being provided with medical assistance.
Recall
On May 20, the occupiers struck Kharkiv and the region with drones and KABs. In particular, the enemy targeted the Shevchenkivskyi district of the regional center with UAVs. In the region, eight civilians were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.
On May 13, the Russians massively shelled five settlements in the Kharkiv region with various types of weapons. As a result of the attacks, two people died and seven were injured.
