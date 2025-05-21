A UAV was found near a residential building in Kharkiv: details
Kyiv • UNN
On May 21, a drone was found near a house in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. The type of drone is currently being established. No information about casualties has been received.
On Wednesday, May 21, a UAV was discovered near one of the houses in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synegubov, reports UNN.
Details
At about 16.20 in the Industrial District of Kharkiv, a UAV was discovered that fell near the house. The type of drone is being established. At this time, no information about the victims has been received
Other details regarding the drone have not been received yet.
Recall
In the Kharkiv region, over the past day, Russian occupiers shelled the regional center itself and 6 settlements of the region, as a result of which civilians were injured. Civil infrastructure was also damaged.
