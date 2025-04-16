The occupiers struck Izium with a missile, there are wounded

The Russian army struck Izyum in the Kharkiv region, there are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniegubov, reports UNN.

The occupiers shelled the city of Izyum. According to preliminary data, a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured in the missile strike. They were hospitalized to a medical facility - said Sinegubov.

According to him, a private house was damaged as a result of the strike.

Russians are increasing pressure in the Kharkiv direction – SBGS