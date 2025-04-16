New support packages and contingent: Zelenskyy heard Umerov's report

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15782 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61497 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163287 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83975 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113823 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89537 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141355 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39000 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62921 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43016 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163287 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154599 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141355 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41202 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43730 views
New support packages and contingent: Zelenskyy heard Umerov's report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2874 views

Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a new security architecture and new support packages from partners. He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for political decisions.

New support packages and contingent: Zelenskyy heard Umerov's report

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. In particular, it concerned new support packages, as well as details of how a security contingent of partners in Ukraine could function. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I have just received a report from Defense Minister Umerov on communication and joint work with our partners in Europe: there will be new support packages, and we are also preparing a new security architecture - all the specific details of how a security contingent of partners can function in Ukraine. For our part, we will do everything to ensure that political decisions - on the contingent - are implemented as quickly as possible when the time is right 

Zelenskyy said.

He noted that he also discussed with diplomats the upcoming meetings in the coming weeks.

Possible meetings here in Europe, work with America, as well as relations with other countries - with all countries that are strong enough to really influence diplomacy. It should be equally clear in all parts of the world that the cause of this war is only in Russia. It is there, in Moscow, in the Kremlin, that the reason lies why there is still not even a ceasefire, let alone anything more. For 36 days, the American proposal to completely and unconditionally stop strikes in the air, at sea and on land has been on the table. Ukraine immediately accepted this proposal more than a month ago. Russia is still ignoring it and still does not feel the consequences, and this is the key problem 

- added the President.

Let us remind

President of Finland Alexander Stubb had a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, in particular at the front.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
