New support packages and contingent: Zelenskyy heard Umerov's report

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. In particular, it concerned new support packages, as well as details of how a security contingent of partners in Ukraine could function. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I have just received a report from Defense Minister Umerov on communication and joint work with our partners in Europe: there will be new support packages, and we are also preparing a new security architecture - all the specific details of how a security contingent of partners can function in Ukraine. For our part, we will do everything to ensure that political decisions - on the contingent - are implemented as quickly as possible when the time is right Zelenskyy said.

He noted that he also discussed with diplomats the upcoming meetings in the coming weeks.

Possible meetings here in Europe, work with America, as well as relations with other countries - with all countries that are strong enough to really influence diplomacy. It should be equally clear in all parts of the world that the cause of this war is only in Russia. It is there, in Moscow, in the Kremlin, that the reason lies why there is still not even a ceasefire, let alone anything more. For 36 days, the American proposal to completely and unconditionally stop strikes in the air, at sea and on land has been on the table. Ukraine immediately accepted this proposal more than a month ago. Russia is still ignoring it and still does not feel the consequences, and this is the key problem - added the President.

Let us remind

President of Finland Alexander Stubb had a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, in particular at the front.