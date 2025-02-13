NASA says Musk's DOGE will review the space agency's spending

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34917 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 77011 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100106 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93482 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102094 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113185 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157158 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101665 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 81792 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 52938 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 103248 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 82768 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113361 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122642 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157158 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147543 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179746 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 82768 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 103249 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135754 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137605 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165663 views
NASA says Musk's DOGE will review the space agency's spending

NASA says Musk's DOGE will review the space agency's spending

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31589 views

The DOGE Commission, headed by Elon Musk, will begin an audit of NASA's spending. Particular attention will be paid to the lunar landing program and SpaceX contracts worth $15 billion.

Acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro said on Wednesday that the government's Elon Musk Efficiency Commission plans to examine the space agency's spending, and noted that hundreds of agency employees have accepted the government's buyout offer - an incentive for voluntary resignation, UNN reports citing Reuters.

We are going to invite DOGE. They will look at our payments and how much money was spent, just like they did in other agencies

- Petro, who previously headed NASA's Kennedy Space Center, told reporters on the sidelines of a space industry conference in Washington, DC.

When asked how many NASA employees had accepted the Trump administration's buyout plan, Petro said "hundreds.

Asked whether Musk's leadership at DOGE represents a conflict of interest at NASA, Petro said that "we have a very strict policy on conflicts of interest," adding that the agency's legal department will review any DOGE employee for such conflicts.

A small group of Trump administration officials have already begun to examine NASA's various science and space mission programs, which make up approximately $24 billion of the agency's annual budget, while Petro has been tasked with implementing a series of Trump executive orders aimed at eliminating government diversity programs.

"All the responsible officials are really trying to get to the bottom of all these decrees they send us," Petro said.

The Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), headed by SpaceX billionaire founder and CEO Musk, has stirred up the federal bureaucracy in recent weeks by gaining access to government payroll and human resources systems as it seeks to cut federal spending that the group considers excessive.

SpaceX has contracts with NASA worth about $15 billion, mainly to send astronauts to and from the International Space Station and to land people on the moon using the company's Starship.

The future of NASA's flagship space program to land humans on the moon is in question, as Musk and Trump "openly tease" potential missions to Mars.

For DOGE, as noted, NASA's ultra-budgetary Space Launch System rocket for lunar flights is seen as one potential cost-cutting target, but the labor involved in the rocket project in Republican-majority states "is bound to make that goal difficult.

Boeing is preparing for the possible closure of NASA's SLS rocket program08.02.25, 13:24 • 61336 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
nasaNASA
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk

