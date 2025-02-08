Boeing is preparing for the possible closure of NASA's SLS rocket program

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49737 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 98269 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103318 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101021 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126599 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102982 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113247 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116867 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160182 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104314 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100337 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 73680 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108242 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102534 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119231 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160182 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150445 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182609 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102534 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108242 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137319 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139110 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166998 views
Actual
Boeing is preparing for the possible closure of NASA's SLS rocket program

Boeing is preparing for the possible closure of NASA's SLS rocket program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61337 views

Boeing has warned 800 employees of a possible 400 position cuts due to the potential termination of the SLS program. The White House may propose to stop using the rocket, which costs $2 billion per launch.

The main contractor of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, Boeing, is preparing for the possibility that NASA may terminate the long-term program, Ars Technica reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Friday, David Dutcher, Boeing's vice president and SLS program manager, called a town hall meeting with less than an hour's notice for the roughly 800 employees working on the program. The scheduled meeting lasted six minutes, during which time Dutcher did not answer questions.

Dutcher said that Boeing's rocket contracts could be completed in March and the company is preparing for possible layoffs if NASA decides not to renew them. One participant described Dutcher's behavior as "cold and boilerplate.

"To accommodate changes in the Artemis program and cost expectations, today we informed our Space Launch Systems team of the possibility of reducing approximately 400 positions by April 2025," said a Boeing spokesperson. - "This requires 60 days' notice of involuntary layoffs for affected employees under the WARN Act. "We are working with our customer and looking for opportunities to redeploy employees across our company to minimize job losses and retain our talented colleagues.

The meeting on Friday, as the newspaper notes, indicates that Boeing executives believe that there is at least a possibility that the Trump White House will propose to end the use of the SLS rocket as part of its budget proposal in March.

The timing of Friday's meeting coincides with the expected release of President Trump's budget proposal for fiscal year 2026. However, Congress is not obliged to follow Trump's budget recommendations.

According to numerous sources, the White House and NASA leadership, including Acting Administrator Janet Petro, are debating the future of the SLS rocket and the Artemis Moon program. Proponents of commercial space exploration insist on a complete cancellation. Petro is calling on the White House to allow NASA to continue the Artemis II and Artemis III missions using the original version of the SLS before terminating the program.

Critics argue that the rocket is expensive - each launch exceeds $2 billion, not including payloads and ground systems - and therefore the program should be canceled. They argue that keeping the SLS for the first lunar landing will slow down progress.

Addendum

The US Congress, together with the top management of NASA, commissioned the space agency to develop the SLS rocket in 2011. Initially scheduled to launch by the end of 2016, the SLS did not debut until 2022.

NASA allocated about $3 billion a year to develop the rocket and its ground systems. By handing out contracts to Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Aerojet, and other contractors, the government rocketry enterprise was replaced by private industry. Over the past decade, SpaceX has developed two heavy rockets, and Blue Origin has just launched its own New Glenn launch vehicle. Each of these rockets is at least partially reusable and flies for less than one-tenth the cost of an SLS rocket.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
boeingBoeing
spacexSpaceX
northrop-grummanNorthrop Grumman
nasaNASA
blue-originBlue Origin
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising