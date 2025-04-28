Russia is undermining the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts point to a recent interview of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to CBS News, in which he confirmed that "Russia is not negotiating its territory" when asked about the status of Russian-occupied Crimea. He also stated that he "does not think about possible changes" when asked whether the Kremlin is ready to consider transferring control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is one of the conditions of the Trump administration's plan to end the conflict.

Russian officials have adopted constitutional amendments declaring Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions as Russian territories, and have since relied on a pseudo-legal basis claiming that the occupied Ukrainian territories are now part of Russia "constitutionally" to refuse to cede any territory ... as part of a peace agreement - noted in ISW.

They remind that the other day the press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova also stated that Russian troops will seize the entire "territory of Russia", which, according to her, includes Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Recent statements by Lavrov and other Russian officials directly contradict the proposed peace basis of the Trump administration, which ..., includes mutual territorial concessions, including the return of territory in the Kharkiv region and the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine - the report says.

Analysts summarize that Ukraine remains open to "good faith dialogue with Russia" and is willing to consider territorial issues, while Russia is not making concessions and insists on terms tantamount to Ukraine's surrender.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia. He believes that this would be similar to "capitulation".

In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with United States President Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

