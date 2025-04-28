Lavrov and Rubio spoke by phone: what was discussed

On Sunday, April 27, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, and the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a "productive exchange of views" was continued on key aspects of the Russian-American political dialogue, which has "significantly intensified recently."

The main attention was paid to the topic of the Ukrainian crisis - the message says.

It is also indicated that Laavrov and Rubio "emphasized the importance of consolidating the emerging prerequisites for the start of negotiations in order to agree on a reliable path to a long-term stable peace."

"Some other international issues were also raised. It was agreed to continue contacts at all levels," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Sunday Russia announced its "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and about "certain concessions", but not on all issues. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Sergey Lavrov, the Kremlin is not going to negotiate on "the territorial integrity of the Russian territory." We are talking about the occupied and annexed territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

