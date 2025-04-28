The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

In Kharkiv region, drones of the border unit of unmanned aerial systems "Phoenix" ruthlessly destroy warehouses with Russian ammunition and enemy armored vehicles. The corresponding video was published in the Telegram channel of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of accurate drone strikes, the following were destroyed: ammunition depots, 2A42 cannon, cars and motorcycles, trucks, as well as places of concentration of occupiers.

The landscapes of Ukrainian cities and villages look much better without enemy shelters, vehicles and cannons - the video caption says.

The military added that "the work of "hunters", for whom there are no impossible goals, continues".

