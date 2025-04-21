Occupiers are gradually "crawling back" from the western outskirts of Pokrovsk - OSUV "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are gradually retreating from the western outskirts of the city of Pokrovsk after an unsuccessful attempt to cut off the highway from Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the spokesman for the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

"We are talking about positions to the west of the city, where they have been slowly retreating since about March, if not since the end of February. They were very actively trying to advance precisely to cut off the highway from Dnipropetrovsk region - from Pavlohrad to Pokrovsk, but they did not succeed. A small turning point occurred there when the Ukrainians repelled Kotlyne, and now the Russians are very slowly, but retreating from the western outskirts of the city closer to the southern ones, from which they started their offensive," Tregubov said.

