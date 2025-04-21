$41.400.01
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 20085 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 22544 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 29361 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 22745 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 43853 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 36970 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 51251 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32429 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 36263 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54333 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Occupiers are gradually "crawling back" from the western outskirts of Pokrovsk - OSUV "Khortytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Russian troops are gradually retreating from the western outskirts of Pokrovsk. This is happening after their unsuccessful attempt to cut off the highway from Dnipropetrovsk region; the turning point was the repulse at Kotlyne.

Occupiers are gradually "crawling back" from the western outskirts of Pokrovsk - OSUV "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are gradually retreating from the western outskirts of the city of Pokrovsk after an unsuccessful attempt to cut off the highway from Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the spokesman for the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

"We are talking about positions to the west of the city, where they have been slowly retreating since about March, if not since the end of February. They were very actively trying to advance precisely to cut off the highway from Dnipropetrovsk region - from Pavlohrad to Pokrovsk, but they did not succeed. A small turning point occurred there when the Ukrainians repelled Kotlyne, and now the Russians are very slowly, but retreating from the western outskirts of the city closer to the southern ones, from which they started their offensive," Tregubov said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained positions near Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk direction - DeepState09.04.25, 13:26 • 10250 views

Brent
$66.33
Bitcoin
$87,360.90
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,406.86
Ethereum
$1,634.88