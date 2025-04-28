Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the dismantling of Iran's entire nuclear infrastructure amid talks between Washington and Tehran on a nuclear deal. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

The publication points out that the United States and Iran have held three rounds of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman, aimed at reaching an agreement that would block Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, as well as lift economic sanctions imposed by Washington.

Netanyahu said that the only "good deal" would be the elimination of "all infrastructure" similar to the 2003 deal Libya made with the West, under which it abandoned its nuclear, chemical, biological and missile programs - the article says.

It is noted that Netanyahu said that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, he said that any nuclear agreement reached with Iran should also prevent Tehran from developing a ballistic missile.

"We are in close contact with the United States. But I said that, one way or another, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," the media quoted the Israeli prime minister as saying.

According to Axios, Iran has offered the United States to consider a temporary nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during negotiations in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day term proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

