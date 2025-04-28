$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Israeli Prime Minister calls for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure amid negotiations on a nuclear deal. He stressed the importance of preventing Tehran from developing ballistic missiles.

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the dismantling of Iran's entire nuclear infrastructure amid talks between Washington and Tehran on a nuclear deal. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

The publication points out that the United States and Iran have held three rounds of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman, aimed at reaching an agreement that would block Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, as well as lift economic sanctions imposed by Washington.

Netanyahu said that the only "good deal" would be the elimination of "all infrastructure" similar to the 2003 deal Libya made with the West, under which it abandoned its nuclear, chemical, biological and missile programs

- the article says.

It is noted that Netanyahu said that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, he said that any nuclear agreement reached with Iran should also prevent Tehran from developing a ballistic missile.

"We are in close contact with the United States. But I said that, one way or another, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," the media quoted the Israeli prime minister as saying.

Let us remind you

According to Axios, Iran has offered the United States to consider a temporary nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during negotiations in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day term proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

Iran Announces Progress in Nuclear Deal Talks with U.S. - Bloomberg23.04.25, 12:57 • 5288 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

