Iran Announces Progress in Nuclear Deal Talks with U.S. - Bloomberg

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a statement about negotiations with the United States on the so-called ‘nuclear deal’. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, an agreement can be reached if the Trump administration does not make "unrealistic demands."

Indirect negotiations with the United States are moving in the right direction, but it is too early to draw conclusions. We are cautiously optimistic - said Araghchi during a visit to China.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs added: if the American side continues a constructive approach and avoids "unrealistic and impossible demands", then the parties will eventually be able to reach a good agreement.

Let us remind you

Oil prices rose amid new sanctions against Iran and a decrease in reserves in the United States. The price of Brent exceeded $68 per barrel.