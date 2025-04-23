Iran Announces Progress in Nuclear Deal Talks with U.S. - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, an agreement is possible if the U.S. does not make unrealistic demands. Negotiations are assessed as cautiously optimistic.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a statement about negotiations with the United States on the so-called ‘nuclear deal’. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.
Details
According to the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, an agreement can be reached if the Trump administration does not make "unrealistic demands."
Indirect negotiations with the United States are moving in the right direction, but it is too early to draw conclusions. We are cautiously optimistic
The Minister of Foreign Affairs added: if the American side continues a constructive approach and avoids "unrealistic and impossible demands", then the parties will eventually be able to reach a good agreement.
Let us remind you
Oil prices rose amid new sanctions against Iran and a decrease in reserves in the United States. The price of Brent exceeded $68 per barrel.