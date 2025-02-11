ukenru
Trump confirms Special Representative Kellogg will soon visit Kyiv

Trump confirms Special Representative Kellogg will soon visit Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30076 views

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg will visit Kyiv on February 20 and attend the Munich Security Conference. Trump announced a conversation with Zelenskiy this week.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will soon visit Kyiv, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

A source in Ukraine's presidential administration earlier told AFP that Kellogg's arrival is scheduled for February 20, a few days before the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kellogg has also been invited to participate in a meeting of European foreign ministers in Paris, during which the participants will discuss military and diplomatic assistance to Ukraine. Politico reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also tentatively planning to attend the meeting. 

Sybiha on meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio: I am waiting for confirmation05.02.25, 13:13 • 22261 view

Trump also said he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week. Earlier on Monday, Zelenskiy said his team was working to organize a meeting with Trump. 

Zelenskiy says he will “definitely” meet with Trump08.02.25, 12:52 • 131001 view

According to RFE/RL, Kellogg is also expected to meet with Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, which opens on February 14, and on the sidelines of the conference, the Ukrainian president will meet with US Vice President J.D. Vance, as reported by Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov.

"We will convey our expectations to the allies," Kellogg told the Associated Press. - "When we come back from Munich, we want to convey options to the president so that when he is (directly) involved in the peace process, he knows what it will look like for him.

Kellogg said the White House is finalizing details of the long-awaited talks, which give Trump's top aides their first major opportunity to deliver a message about the new administration's approach to the war.

"Knowing how this process works, it would probably be better for Zelenskiy if we all met and discussed it as a group," Kellogg said.

Trump's Special Representative Kellogg prepares options for ending the war in Ukraine - media10.02.25, 15:30 • 30661 view

RFE/RL writes that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Defense Secretary Pete Hagel are also planning to visit Munich.

In a separate interview, Rubio said that the main issue at the conference would be Russia's war against Ukraine.

"It's in everybody's interest to see this war end, and so obviously we'll discuss it with the foreign ministers and other leaders there," Rubio said in an interview with Sirius XM Patriot.

Last week, Zelenskiy said his team had already spoken with Kellogg. His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, also discussed the situation with Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz.

Kellogg suspends development of peace plan for Ukraine: Media gives reasons10.02.25, 21:56 • 51957 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
voice-of-americaVoice of America
white-houseWhite House
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
parisParis
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

