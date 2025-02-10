Trump's Special Representative Kellogg prepares options for ending the war in Ukraine - media

Donald Trump's special representative for the Russian-Ukrainian war, Keith Kellogg, told US allies in recent meetings that he was preparing options for ending the war in Ukraine to present to the US president. Three Western officials familiar with the negotiations told Semafor about this, UNN reports.

Details

Speculation is rife in Washington that the administration will soon unveil its plan, although Kellogg has denied reports that he will do so at this year's Munich Security Conference.

According to one Western official, during one of the meetings, Kellogg said he wanted to hold talks and coordinate with representatives of each NATO country. Meanwhile, Trump confirmed that he had discussed ending the war with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Asked by the New York Post how many times he had spoken to Putin, Trump replied: "I'd rather not say."



Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insiststhat his meeting with Trump should take place before talks with Putin to avoid a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine.

